Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Tyler Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and the circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.
If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.