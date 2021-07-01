Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

Officers were called to the 200 block of Tyler Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Tyler Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and the circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.