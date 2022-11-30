Missing Newport News man last seen more than 2 weeks ago

Police said Smith isn't considered endangered; however, his lack of contact with family and friends is unusual.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department needs help to find a missing man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to the department, 46-year-old Rassoul Smith was last seen on Nov. 13 in the 400 block of Manor Road. He was reported missing by family and friends three days after not hearing from him.

NNPD said Smith isn't considered endangered; however, his lack of contact with family and friends is unusual.

Smith is 6'4" and 200 pounds. He is bald with a trimmed beard.