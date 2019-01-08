NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Waterworks is warning residents about a possible scammer claiming to work for a research company.

A Waterworks customers said a person came to their door claiming to be a contractor from a research company that works with Waterworks.

The city's agency said it is not conducting research, and it has not hired a company to research in the field.

Waterworks offered the following suggestions for resident's safety:

A Waterworks employee will not enter your home unless you have scheduled an appointment through Customer Service.

Waterworks personnel rarely show up to a home without prior notification except for routine meter reading or meter service, which would not require entry to a home.

Waterworks personnel will always provide ID or credentials.

Waterworks staff carry City of Newport News employee ID cards, wear uniforms with the Waterworks insignia, and drive identifiable Waterworks vehicles.

Our meter readers from Alexander’s wear clothing identifying them as meter readers, and they carry Alexander’s identification. And unlike utilities in cold climates, Waterworks meters are not placed inside customers’ homes, so a meter reader never has to enter your home to read your meter.

Waterworks does not have contracts with companies or contractors for water testing services.

If you have any doubts or questions about anyone who claims to represent Waterworks, and before letting anyone into your home, please call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000 or our Emergency Dispatch line (757-234-4800) to confirm an employee’s identity.

