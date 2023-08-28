Handgun seized at security checkpoint at Newport News/Williamsburg Int'l Airport

This was the first gun detected at the airport's checkpoint this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was caught with a gun entering the security checkpoint at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Saturday.

The X-ray unit alerted TSA staff to a carry-on of his. On further inspection, staff found the gun, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The firearm was removed by the police, who cited the man on a weapons charge. He also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint, which can reach as high as $15,000.

This was the first gun detected at the airport's checkpoint this year.

“There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm to one of our checkpoints,” Robin Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, wrote in a news release.

“Travelers are responsible for the items that they have in their possession. I strongly encourage gun owners to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this.”