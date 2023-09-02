Few passengers and projected losses raise concerns at Newport New-Williamsburg Airport

Airport commissioners have Executive Director Mike Giardino under the microscope.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula Airport Commissioners are taking a close look at the performance of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport executive director Michael Giardino, who's been on the job for five years.

In the January 26 meeting during a closed session, commissioners discussed Giardino's performance. They followed up with a vote to authorize Commission Chair Lindsay Carney Smith "to take any and all actions to negotiate agreements, amendments to agreements to perform such other acts as she in her discretion may deem necessary."

Minutes from a December 21 meeting specify concerns about the lack of enplanements for American Airlines and low-cost airline Avelo, which made its debut at the airport in October.

A $2.5 million loss is forecasted for the fiscal year. 93,000 enplanements are projected between Avelo and American -- far below the 151,000 needed to break even -- according to the minutes.

According to the airport financials as indicated in the minutes, Avelo's enplanements would not make up for the loss of American flights to Philadelphia.

Presently, American only flies to Charlotte.

In an email, Giardino responded to questions from 13News Now about whether he's confident Avelo will stay in Newport News, saying, "we do not discuss publicly potential service or airline discussions related to new air service."