NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police responded to a home in the 300 block of 73rd Street on Sunday, October 14 around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a past assault.

The 30-year-old Newport News woman advised police that she had been assaulted earlier in the week when her partner came home from a club and the two argued causing the victim to hide in the bathroom.

During the fight, 24-year-old Jasmine Washington, of the 300 block of 73rd Street, took a knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stabbed the door where the 30-year-old hid.

During the incident, the bathroom door was opened and the victim was stabbed in the arm, but the wound was not life-threatening. Police were not called at the time of the assault.

When the incident was reported, police obtained warrants for malicious wounding and an Emergency Protective Order for the victim.

Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

