NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police responded to the 400 block of Maple Avenue Monday, October 22 for an altercation between two disorderly women.

The victim, a 44-year-old Newport News woman, told police she was out walking her dog when she noticed a woman in a car recording her.

The woman in the car was later identified as 20-year-old Ky’Asia Mon’Yeh Horton. The victim approached Horton and asked her she was being recorded. Horton then reportedly put her vehicle in gear and accelerated toward the victim and her dog.

When the victim moved out of the way, Horton then reportedly made a U-turn and continued to accelerate toward the victim. One of the victim's relatives witnessed the incident and called police.

When police arrived at 3:23 p.m., Horton was disorderly and uncooperative and assaulted an officer.

The 20-year-old was eventually detained and charged with Malicious Wounding, Assualt of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Obstructing Justice.

