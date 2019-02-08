NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A pedestrian who was struck by a garbage truck in Newport News last week has died, police have confirmed.

The accident happened July 24 around 12:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue

44-year-old Jennifer Madej suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

Madej passed away at the hospital on August 1.

The accident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

