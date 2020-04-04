Newport News woman stuck in Russia due to COVID-19

Valerie Donski was on a plane ready to take off when the flight and overseas travel was canceled.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Right now a Newport News woman is stuck in Russia. The COVID-19 virus has her waiting to go back to Virginia.

Valerie Donski shared a Facebook video showing her inside a plane ready to come back to Virginia.

“They canceled the flight with us on board at 90 percent capacity. There are people with children and babies down at the end. This is the entire flight and they told us to get off the plane because Russia decided not to fly overseas,” she said.

Back home her husband is worried how long this delay could be.

“I’ve got thoughts going through my mind that I might not see my wife until 2021," said Adam Donski. "She’s going to miss out on both of my kids' birthdays, our kids' birthdays.”

Valerie is originally from Russia.

“She hasn’t seen her parents in 17 years so this was the first time she’s been back,” Adam said.

He blames his wife's flight delays on COVID-19, and noted other Americans were on the plane too.

“260 to 280 other American citizens and permanent residents were scheduled to come back on this past Sunday,” he said.

Adam doesn’t know when his wife will come back home.

“I don’t know if my wife can see this, but baby if you’re watching this, I just want to let you know I love you and I can’t wait to see you, and the kids can’t either.”