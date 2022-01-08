Newport News woman wins over $150,000 in Virginia Lottery

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the Cash 5 EZ Match are 1 in 749,398.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 1, 2022.

"I never win, but let me check anyway," Kimberly McKay thought as she sat on her couch in Newport News.

She had purchased a ticket for the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 EZ Match, and the numbers had been released.

It turns out, McKay learned a hopeful lesson: Never say never.

“It still feels unreal!’” she said.

McKay won $158,270. She had bought her ticket online and used family birthdays for her numbers of choice.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 11-13-20-22-23.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the Cash 5 EZ Match are 1 in 749,398.