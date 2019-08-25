NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a wrong-way crash that left five people injured early Sunday morning.

It all began around 3:36 a.m. when police attempted to stop a vehicle for a possible DUI.

The vehicle failed to yield and entered westbound Interstate 64 in the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, police said.

The suspect and two passengers in the vehicle police attempted to stop were injured and taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle's driver and a passenger were also taken to the hospital.

The five people's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Newport News police's Crash Team and Virginia State Police were on scene investigating the crash.

All lanes of I-64 near Bland Boulevard reopened around 7 a.m. according to VDOT.

