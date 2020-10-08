NFL vet and Newport News native Antoine Bethea launches initiative to help families facing eviction

The Virginia Supreme Court suspended eviction proceedings through September 7 at Governor Northam’s request.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginians won't lose their homes under new protections, at least for now.

There's now a statewide suspension on all eviction proceedings until early September. This comes at Governor Ralph Northam's request.

The moratorium, which began on Monday, August 10 remains in effect through Monday, September 7, halts all eviction proceedings related to failure to pay rent.

On June 29, Governor Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), which provides an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for Virginia households facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19.

Northam said he is looking forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.

Super Bowl Champion, 3-time Pro Bowler, 14-year NFL veteran, and Newport News native Antoine Bethea and his wife Samantha’s Bethea Family Foundation recently launched the Safe Cover initiative.

Safe Cover is a 21-day rent relief fundraiser for families in Newport News, Hampton, and Norfolk. The goal is to raise $100,000. Bethea himself donated $10,000 toward the initiative.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $35,000 in total.

“Life is already tough, but to add on COVID-19 is deeper than the disparities in our community,” Bethea said. “Join me, my family, and my friends, help make a difference in our community.”

The Eviction Lab at Princeton University shows the Hampton Roads area has one of the highest levels of eviction judgments in the nation. Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Chesapeake are among the top 10 cities on the list, based on data from 2016.

Millions of people have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic, including Lewis Miller. He, like many people, is worried about the next several months.