NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A not-too-spooky Halloween party is coming back to the Virginia Living Museum.

The 19-year tradition is scheduled for Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Visitors can trick-or-treat through the museums themed galleries, make creepy crafts and play Halloween games all while dressed in costume.

The museum will have live animal shows and transform indoor exhibits into a world of "Forest Friends" and a "Monster Lab."

Superheroes, princesses, and the tooth fairy are expected to attend.

The museum will also have a "spook-tacular" laser show in the Abbitt Planetarium.

