NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A nine-year-old student from Riverside Elementary School in Newport News brandished a knife at another 10-year-old student on a bus Wednesday.

A report filed Thursday said that the bus driver jumped in and took the knife from the student.

The knife was subsequently turned over to police, and placed into evidence.

A spokeswoman for Newport News public schools said the student was recommended for expulsion.

No one was injured during the incident, and there are currently no criminal charges against the nine-year-old at this time.

No further information has been released.