Holiday Cheer is here: 'NlightN Holiday Event Series' in Newport News begins

These celebrations are perfect for special time with family and friends.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News is ringing in the holiday season in spectacular ways.

From Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series, pronounced "enlighten," will feature three different celebrations.

“We are excited that Ferguson is the presenting sponsor of NlightN again this year,” said City Manager Cindy Rohlf.

“Together with our wonderful new sponsors – City Center at Oyster Point and Dominion Energy – we will be spreading holiday cheer throughout Newport News. The 2022 NlightN Holiday Event Series with new décor, lights, and music, along with an interactive art exhibit at City Center, promises to be the best one yet!"

Here are the festivities to choose from:

Celebration in Lights is two miles of dazzling holiday light displays at Newport News Park. New features this year include the holiday tubing bear and an overhead display.

This event is held every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pricing is $12 per car Monday through Thursday, and $15 per car on the weekends.

For a discount, you can get tickets in advance at the Newport News Visitor Center.

Lights at the Fountain at the City Center at Oyster Point is a synchronized light show playing every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly from December 3 through New Year's Day.

The show will feature an animated tree, snow machines and even LED seesaws that create light when being used.

This event is free to the public.

ARTech Lights at Brooks Crossing is an animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from December 3 through New Year's Day.

On December 10, there will be a special event featuring STEM activities, an ice skating rink, a silent disco and more.