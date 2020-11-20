Police investigate deadly shooting in Newport News

Officers were called to the 700 block of 33rd Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 33rd Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information available at this time, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.