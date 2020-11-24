Man and woman hospitalized following house fire in Newport News

When crews arrived at the home, they found a man trying to drag a woman out of the building. Both were taken to the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt after a fire broke out in a Newport News home.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, it happened in the 200 block of Beechmont Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday, in the Denbigh section of the city.

The assistant fire chief said that when crews arrived at the home, they found a man trying to drag a woman out of the building.

Both were taken to the hospital. The woman suffered burn injuries, while the man is being treated for smoke inhalation.