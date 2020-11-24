Man and woman hospitalized following house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt after a fire broke out in a Newport News home.
According to the Newport News Fire Department, it happened in the 200 block of Beechmont Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday, in the Denbigh section of the city.
The assistant fire chief said that when crews arrived at the home, they found a man trying to drag a woman out of the building.
Both were taken to the hospital. The woman suffered burn injuries, while the man is being treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire, which was contained to the kitchen, remains under investigation by the fire marshal.