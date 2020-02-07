Police in standoff with armed man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say department negotiators have been brought to a neighborhood after an armed man allegedly locked himself up inside a home.
According to Newport News PD, officers were called to Normandy Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived and met with two men and a woman. One person said an argument had erupted and that one of the men fired a gun outside of his home several times. Nobody was hurt.
Police say the suspect then retreated back into the home, still armed with his weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing as police negotiators remain on scene. Charges are pending.