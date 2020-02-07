Police in standoff with armed man in Newport News

Police say negotiators are on scene after an armed man retreated into a home on Normandy Lane.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say department negotiators have been brought to a neighborhood after an armed man allegedly locked himself up inside a home.

According to Newport News PD, officers were called to Normandy Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and met with two men and a woman. One person said an argument had erupted and that one of the men fired a gun outside of his home several times. Nobody was hurt.

Police say the suspect then retreated back into the home, still armed with his weapon.