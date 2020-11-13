Two arrested in connection with Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say they have arrested two people for a shooting that left a man injured last week.
The shooting happened on the morning of November 4 in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue. A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, police said his injuries could be life-threatening.
Police say that on November 9, 26-year-old Dereck Anthony Johnson and 21-year-old Deshazor Mykayla Sanford were both arrested.
Sanford -- who is known to the victim -- is charged with malicious wounding, burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot/throw into an occupied building, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Johnson -- who is not known to the victim -- is charged with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, and malicious wounding.
Both are currently in custody at the Newport News City Jail.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.