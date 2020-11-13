Two arrested in connection with Newport News shooting

A man and a woman are charged with a November 4 shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say they have arrested two people for a shooting that left a man injured last week.

The shooting happened on the morning of November 4 in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue. A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, police said his injuries could be life-threatening.

Police say that on November 9, 26-year-old Dereck Anthony Johnson and 21-year-old Deshazor Mykayla Sanford were both arrested.

Sanford -- who is known to the victim -- is charged with malicious wounding, burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot/throw into an occupied building, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Johnson -- who is not known to the victim -- is charged with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, and malicious wounding.

Both are currently in custody at the Newport News City Jail.