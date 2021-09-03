Newport News Public Schools adding stop-arm cameras to school buses

All 340 Newport News school buses will get stop-arm cameras. The cameras will take pictures when someone drives past a school bus that has its stop sign and red lights activated.

Passing a stopped school bus with its flashing lights activated and stop-arm extended is illegal in Virginia. Drivers must stop for a school bus approaching in any direction so that children can get on and off safely. Failing to do so will result in a minimum penalty of $250 for a first violation when captured by the BusPatrol program.