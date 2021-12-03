Newport News Public Schools offering free at-home test kits to students, staff

Parents can simply pick one up when they pick up their sick child from school.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Parents and staff members of Newport News Public Schools who need a COVID-19 test don’t have to go very far.

School leaders announced they’re now giving away free at-home coronavirus test kits to people within the division.

The BinaxNOW antigen tests will provide results in 15 minutes.

Newport News Public Schools Health Services Supervisor Nancy Carlson said parents can pick one up when they pick up their child.

“When they pick their child up who’s been identified either as a close contact or as having symptoms, the nurse, the office staff member -- whomever -- can hand the test to the parent at that time, with instructions on how to do the test kit at home," Carlson said.

This new initiative is part of the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health's Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance Program.

If a staff member or student is a close contact or showing COVID-19 symptoms, they can grab a test kit, free of charge.

Carlson said school officials noticed a need for free at-home testing within the school community.

“We’ve had family members tell us, not only are they having transportation issues getting someplace to either a purchase a test or go to a pharmacy and have a test done for them," she explained. "It’s also a cost issue with some families.”

The test kits are voluntary, and Carlson said it’s an easy process. You register online and a proctor will guide you on how to swab your nose. You’ll get your results in about 15 minutes.

“It’s not that deep [in the] nose that we think of when we go to the doctor’s office. It’s just the anterior nares," Carlson said. "They’ll swab the nose, follow the instruction of the online proctor.”

If you’re negative and symptom-free, then you can return to school.

According to NNPS, for students and staff with symptoms: "If the test result is negative, the student or staff person can return to school or work if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication and with an improvement of symptoms."

For those in quarantine after a close contact with a positive case: "The test may be taken on day 5 or later of their quarantine time. If the test result is negative, and the individual remains symptom-free, the student or staff person can return to school or work on day 8."

Newport News resident Lilly May Crowell said it will go a long way toward keeping the wider community safe.

“I think it’s a good idea for the safety of the community, and the teachers, and the students,” Crowell said. “We all have to pull together and do what we’re supposed to do to keep people safe. That’s what I do and I appreciate the fact that they’re doing it for the schools and that will help a lot.”

Carlson said the division wanted to make it easier for students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 and the school is doing what it can to keep as many people safe, as possible.

She said although officials are still seeing COVID cases and quarantining students, the numbers are much lower than they were earlier in the year.

Carlson added, the division is also looking into offering in-school testing with signed parental consent. She said that way, the school will be able to identify students and staff who may be asymptomatic, in an effort to keep everyone safe.