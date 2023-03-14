NNPS announces delay in weapon detection systems install

The spokesperson continued by saying that school staff expect the rest of the systems installed within the next few weeks. An exact timeline wasn't given.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools sent an email this week to parents announcing that there would be a delay in the installation of weapon detection systems in some schools.

The installation of detection systems, such as metal detectors, began on March 23 with three high schools in the district: Warwick, Menchville, and Woodside High Schools.

A spokesperson said that there are now 30 systems installed at high schools and middle schools across the city, but that the remainder will come later than expected due to "delivery delays."



NNPS had set an original deadline of completing the installation by March 14.

The spokesperson continued by saying that school staff expect the rest of the systems installed within the next few weeks. An exact timeline wasn't given.

These heightened security measures come in the aftermath of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6.

Zwerner is still recovering, and her lawyer Diane Toscano announced that she would be suing NNPS for alleged negligence and dismissal of warning signs leading up to the shooting with the student.