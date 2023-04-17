Newport News elementary schools, childhood learning centers have new weapons detection system

Administrators installed weapons detection systems in all 28 elementary schools and early childhood learning centers after a month-long delay from the manufacturer.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More Newport News Public Schools are joining the effort to stop weapons from entering the classroom.

About three months after the shooting at Richneck Elementary where police say a student brought a gun into a first-grade classroom, Newport News Public Schools' Chief of Staff, Rashard Wright, said administrators installed the new weapons detection security system in all elementary schools and early childhood learning centers.

This adds up to 28 total school locations, not including the systems installed at the high school and middle school buildings.

"We want our students and our staff and faculty to learn every day in a safe environment," Wright said, explaining how safety for school administrators is a top priority.

SECURITY UPDATES:

NNPS administrators are installing the weapons detection systems in all of its elementary schools and early childhood learning centers today.

It's an effort Wright and his team made at Newport News Public Schools after dozens of parents, teachers, and other school employees spoke out at school board meetings about concerns over their safety. One teacher who works at David A. Dutrow Elementary School even expressed concerns about no doors on classrooms and what to do with that problem in the wake of an emergency.

Since then, school board members have vowed to install doors in classrooms, increase police security where they could afford it, and add metal detectors to school buildings. However, Wright said the system goes slightly beyond your standard metal detector.

"Obviously, they detect weapons... and they pick up on our Chromebooks, so we have a pretty smooth and organized system as your child enters the building," said Wright. "We anticipate in a day or so, we will make up any time we lost as we get acclimated with the system like we did with our middle and high schools."

Administrators installed the weapons detection system at Richneck Elementary School just a few weeks after the shooting. School leaders also implemented a clear bag policy, handing clear book bags to students the day they returned to the classroom.

Some parents expressed frustration over the amount of time it took for students to get through the security system. That's not the case for Tracey Debrew, whose grandson is wrapping up his second-grade year at Richneck Elementary.

"No, we never had a problem!" said Debrew. "I feel great because not only are the metal detectors in place, there are also two security officers who welcome you at the front."

Debrew said this new effort by the school division to increase security brought comfort back to her family.

"I am really gung-ho for this, especially for all the schools," said Debrew. "Because now I feel better. Not only will the children be safe, but the faculty will be safe. The administrators will be safe. I'm just glad that they are now loving them enough to keep them safe in the building itself."

Debrew is also a community advocate with her church "Restoration and Faith Kingdom." Lately, she's been working on an after-school program for children in the area to help give them something to do after school or when their parents can't pick them up.

Debrew is holding a fundraiser to help the youth with her upcoming program at "Sparetimes Bowling" in Hampton Saturday, April 22.