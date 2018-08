NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man who drove his car into a loan agency on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday morning was charged with a traffic violation.

Officers got a call about a car that ran into the Cash Loans on Car Titles agency in the 11200 block of Jefferson Ave.

The driver told police he lost control and hit the building.

Newport News Police Dept.

No one was injured, but one person complained of a headache, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time.

