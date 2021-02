The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters have brought a fire under control after it broke out in a multi-story apartment building Friday night in Newport News.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Manor Road. The Newport News Fire Department says no one was hurt in the fire.

Authorities didn't give an exact number of people who were displaced, but did say the occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.