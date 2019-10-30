NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was injured after a car crashed into a school in Newport News on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police officers from the Newport News Police Department were sent to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue about an accident.

Officers that arrived on the scene found a car had hit the Hampton Roads International Montessori School. Officials from the school told 13News Now that no students or staff were hurt.

Newport News Police Department said the accident is still being investigated.

13News Now

RELATED: Police: Student found with gun at Western Branch High School

RELATED: Virginia Beach police: Student charged after making threat against another student