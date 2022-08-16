Officers 'making progress' in search for missing Newport News mother

Shanitia Eure-Lewis went missing one month ago on July 17.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday marks one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis went missing.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said detectives are “making progress” in the search for Eure-Lewis and he’s getting weekly updates on the case.

Eure-Lewis’s children last saw her arguing with her husband, Adrian Lewis.

He now faces first-degree murder and gun charges related to her disappearance.

Investigators arrested Lewis at the airport in DC after he tried to board a flight to Jamaica. Authorities found his wife's passport and credit cards in his luggage.

Court documents say Eure-Lewis planned to file for divorce.

Tuesday, during Chief Drew's monthly "Chat with the Chief" session, he told community members that officers are still trying to locate her.

“I still get briefings a couple of times a week on that case," Chief Drew said. "We’re certainly making progress. Very much though, it’s in the back of my head daily.”

In July, Newport News police officers recovered a dirty shovel and Eure-Lewis’ purse and sandals from a garbage bin.

“The detectives are kind of working two sides of the case - the investigative side and the location side," Chief Drew said.