One City Marathon crews prepare for thousands of runners in Newport News this weekend

Once marathon runners will cross the finish line Sunday in Downtown Newport News, the celebration begins.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Preparations are in full swing to welcome thousands of racers to Newport News this weekend.

The One City Marathon kicks off Saturday, with the biggest races on Sunday.

“We will be here ready to sling bourbon all day,” said Ironclad Distillery co-owner Owen King.

Tents are already popping up in the Yard District for the after-party. King said they’ll have live music, and plenty of drinks to go around.

“Nice to showcase what the yard is going to be,” King said. “And how many restaurants we have going in, having the brewery next to us now.”

And the business next door, Coastal Fermentory, agrees.

“With all the redevelopment happening in Downtown Newport News, it’s good to get people out of their houses to come see it for themselves,” said Coastal Fermentory co-owner Seth Caddell.

The ninth annual race weekend kicks off Saturday at City Center with a nautical mile fun run and 5K race. There’s also a celebration following at Tradition Brewing. Race Coordinator Eoghan Miller said registration is filling fast.

“We sold out the challenge races, which is a combination of races,” Miller said. “We also sold out the 5K. We are fortunate this year we are already over 2,500 runners.”

On Sunday, marathon runners take off from Newport News Park at 7 a.m., and half marathon runners start at Menchville High School.

“The course itself, the marathon, runs the length of the city,” Miller said.

The owners of Coastal Fermentory are bringing back their One City Pilsner for the big weekend.

“We tried to brew something that would sound appealing at the end of 26.2 miles, rather than something big and heavy,” Caddell said. “It’s just a light easy drinking beer designed with runners in mind for sure.”