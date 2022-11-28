One dead after shooting in Newport News, man in custody

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a home. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man in custody Sunday night.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the 900 block of 37th Street at 11:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Another man, who knew the victim according to police, was taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time.