One dead after shooting in Newport News, man in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man in custody Sunday night.
According to a news release, officers were sent to the 900 block of 37th Street at 11:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a home. He died at the scene.
Another man, who knew the victim according to police, was taken into custody.
No names have been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.