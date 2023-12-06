One dead, one wounded after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were sent to a hospital in Newport News following a shooting early Monday morning.
According to the Newport News police, they arrived on the scene near 500 Oscar Loop around 12:15 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the men later died.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who has information that may help detectives can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.