One dead, one wounded after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were sent to a hospital in Newport News following a shooting early Monday morning.

According to the Newport News police, they arrived on the scene near 500 Oscar Loop around 12:15 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the men later died.