NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say two vehicles crashed into each other Friday evening in Newport News, resulting in the death of one driver and landing the other in the hospital.

Dispatchers received a call just after 8:30 p.m. about an extrication accident at Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles were involved in a crash. One car was a gray Jeep Cherokee driven by 36-year-old Daniel Hoage. Hoage, the lone occupant of the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was a Nissan Sentra driven by 37-year-old Jason Thomas, who was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police Thomas had been driving southbound on Stoney Creek and came into the intersection during a yellow light, which turned red as he was going around a blue vehicle making a left turn. As Thomas cleared the blue vehicle, he continued southbound on Patrick Henry Drive when he was struck by Hoage's Jeep.

Following an investigation, police arrested Thomas and charged him with DWI 1st offense, DUI manslaughter, driving without a license 1st offense, and failure to obey a highway sign.

