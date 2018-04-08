NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say two vehicles crashed into each other Friday evening in Newport News, resulting in the death of one driver and landing the other in the hospital.

Dispatchers received a call just after 8:30 p.m. about an extrication accident at Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

Officers arrived to the scene to find two vehicles who were involved in the crash. One car was a grey Jeep Cherokee driven by an adult male who medics pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was a Nissan Sentra driven by a 37-year-old man who was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All traffic eastbound on Denbigh Boulevard traveling from Jefferson towards York County has been blocked as police investigate the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

