NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A house fire was quickly brought under control by Newport News firefighters on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at an apartment in the 200 block of Tricia Lane. One person inside the apartment was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

The fire was confined to only one apartment unit, with only smoke damage done to neighboring units.

RELATED: Two displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

RELATED: Firefighters battle large house fire in Hampton