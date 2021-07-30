Operation Homefront helps military families with new school supplies

Operation Homefront gave out 275 backpacks in Newport News as part of its back-to-school backpack giveaway for military families.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Operation Homefront is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping military families.

On Friday, people with the group were in Newport News to make sure children from many of those families are prepared for the school year.

"We just moved here a year ago from Texas, so anything we can do helps, especially with like school and holidays," said Tina Lavoy who showed up to the backpack drive with her three children.

Operation Homefront is making sure parents don't have to worry about getting their kids school supplies. It gave out 275 backpacks filled with them at the event, which is part of tis annual Back-to-School Brigade®.

"Summer can be a challenging time for our military families and our back-to-school brigade is just one way we can help these families stay strong as they move from place to place," said Operation Homefront Digital Engagement Manager Cathy McCarthy.

For those who are eager to return to the classroom, like second grader Luke Tressler, the backpacks are a reminder the next semester is right around the corner.

"I think they're pretty cool," Luke said.

Luke's mom, Krisann, laughed, saying, "It takes a little bit off the list of another thing for mom to think about."

Operation Homefront partners with companies incluidng SAIC, Lockheed Martin, and Dollar Tree.