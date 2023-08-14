Rappel down the 11-story Marriott City Center in Newport News to help supply free books to kids in Hampton Roads

People who raise $1,000 or more to support the DeGood Foundation will qualify to participate in the event.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local non-profit is offering adventure-seeking fundraisers an opportunity to rappel down the side of the 11-story Mariott City Center in Newport News.

The DeGood Foundation is hosting Over the Edge on September 23 where thrill seekers will be able to rappel down staggering heights. The foundation is a non-profit that focuses on making reading accessible to all children with programs like Dolly Parton's Imagination Library which mails age-appropriate books to children every month.

People who raise $1,000 or more to support the foundation will qualify to participate in the event.

Those who dare try will be rappelling down 150 feet with the help of qualified technicians so you don't need any experience. People of any age are encouraged to participate, those 18 and under will need parents' permission.

"Should the event be as successful as we're anticipating, it will raise $100,000 for the Imagination Library in Hampton Roads and will allow us to provide 5,000 children with a free book in the mail each month for a whole year," wrote President & Founder of the DeGood Foundation, Kyle DeGood.

"100% of funds raised will go towards getting more free books into the hands of children."