Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles on Jefferson Ave in Newport News

Newport News police said a male victim was hit by two vehicles on Jefferson Avenue Friday night. Both drivers stayed on the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night.

Newport News police said it got a call on Friday, April 2 just after 8:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by two vehicles on Jefferson Avenue.

This happened near the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 in the North end of the city, according to the officers.

Medics were also on the scene treating the male victim who was hit. He was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m.

The pedestrian was described as wearing a black top and black pants, walking in the road when he was struck by the vehicles.

According to police, both of the drivers involved in the crash stayed on the scene.