Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Saturday afternoon.

Newport News police said it got a call on Saturday, April 17 just after 2 p.m. about an auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Jefferson Avenue. This was near Riverlands Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He died there.

According to the police investigation, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash and stayed on the scene.