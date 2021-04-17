Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Saturday afternoon.
Newport News police said it got a call on Saturday, April 17 just after 2 p.m. about an auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Jefferson Avenue. This was near Riverlands Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He died there.
According to the police investigation, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash and stayed on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and all northbound lanes of Jefferson Ave. are currently closed at Riverlands Drive.