Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

Police said a man was died after being hit by a car Wednesday in the 7400 block of Warwick Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from June 17, 2021.

A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Mercury Boulevard in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department said they received a call on Nov. 10, just after 6 a.m. about an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred in the 7400 block of Warwick Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Toyota Tundra. He died there, according to medics.

Police said the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash.