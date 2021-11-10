Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from June 17, 2021.
A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Mercury Boulevard in Newport News.
The Newport News Police Department said they received a call on Nov. 10, just after 6 a.m. about an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred in the 7400 block of Warwick Blvd.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Toyota Tundra. He died there, according to medics.
Police said the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit. They have not released any further details at this time.