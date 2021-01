The accident happened at Diligence Drive and J Clyde Morris Boulevard. The condition of the pedestrian or any other injuries is unknown at this time.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News dispatch confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at Diligence Drive and J Clyde Morris Boulevard. Dispatch said the call came in around 6:19 a.m.

The condition of the pedestrian or any other injuries is unknown at this time.