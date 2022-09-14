Car crashes into teen on bicycle in Newport News; 16-year-old not seriously hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car not far from City Center at Oyster Point on Wednesday.
Kelly King, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. That's the road that lets people into the Lidl grocery store's parking lot.
The 16-year-old child wasn't seriously hurt.
King said the driver of the car stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.
There's no word yet on whether there will be charges related to the crash.