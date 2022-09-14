x
Newport News

Car crashes into teen on bicycle in Newport News; 16-year-old not seriously hurt

The 16-year-old wasn't seriously hurt, and the car's driver stayed at the scene to help.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car not far from City Center at Oyster Point on Wednesday.

Kelly King, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. That's the road that lets people into the Lidl grocery store's parking lot.

The 16-year-old child wasn't seriously hurt.

King said the driver of the car stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

There's no word yet on whether there will be charges related to the crash.

