Car crashes into teen on bicycle in Newport News; 16-year-old not seriously hurt

The 16-year-old wasn't seriously hurt, and the car's driver stayed at the scene to help.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car not far from City Center at Oyster Point on Wednesday.

Kelly King, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. That's the road that lets people into the Lidl grocery store's parking lot.

The 16-year-old child wasn't seriously hurt.

King said the driver of the car stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.