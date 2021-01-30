Peninsula Family Skating Center reopens to the public

A beloved Newport News community staple is back open to the public.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After undergoing some major renovations, the Peninsula Family Skating Center is back open!

It's been a staple in the Newport News community for over 40 years, and its owners are ready for skaters to come and see the rink's new look.

The skating rink was recently sold to new ownership: married couple Ayana and RC Miller who themselves grew up at the very rink they now own.

The Millers hope to keep skating traditions alive while also bringing in modern renovations.