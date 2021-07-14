Peninsula health department issues swimming advisory for Hilton Beach

The Peninsula Health District is warning the public to avoid Hilton Beach, after bacteria levels tested higher than the state water quality standards.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Local residents and tourists in the Hampton Roads area have been advised to stay out of Hilton Beach waters.

The Peninsula Health District issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Beach located on 224 River Road, Wednesday, July 14 just after 12 p.m.

This comes after the water's bacteria levels tested higher than the state's quality standard on July 13. It's monitored regularly during the summer season, as more people are out swimming.

Officials said enterococci was used to indicate the bacteria levels.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Carol Lien, Environmental Health Manager of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”