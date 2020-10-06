Peninsula Health District issues swimming advisory for Hilton Beach

Bacteria levels in water at Hilton Beach exceeded the state water quality standard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District says bacteria levels in water at Hilton Beach is unsafe and is issuing a swimming advisory on Wednesday.

The samples were collected on June 9, 2020, and showed bacteria levels exceeded the state water quality standard, according to a news release.

The waters are routinely tested during the summer for organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters. These organisms do not cause illness but scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

Signs will be posted near the beaches alerting the public of the swimming advisory.