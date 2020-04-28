Peninsula leaders provide updates, discuss plans moving forward with Sen. Warner

Newport News recently received more than $769,836 in funding to support access to affordable housing amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The peninsula was the topic of discussion during a conference call with Senator Mark Warner on Tuesday afternoon.

Warner was joined on the call by the Mayor of Newport News McKinley Price, President of Newport News Shipbuilding and Executive Vice President of Huntington Ingalls Industries Jennifer Boykin, CEO of Riverside Health System Bill Downey, President & CEO of Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Bob McKenna.

The Senator said Virginia hasn't reached its peak when it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak. Warner also said the state must do a better job with testing and PPE’s.

“I want the Commonwealth to reopen, but it has to be done in a way that's safe and secure,” Warner said.

Mayor Price said the city will convene a recovery planning team to figure out how to reopen facilities and offices when it's time to do that.

"We are making sure we have the correct policies related to physical access, identifying PPE's for staff, evaluating facility modifications, social distancing markings, and signage,” Price said.

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin said officials are committed to over-communicating. Next week, the company will roll out temperature checks at all gate entries. Also, next week, the company is transitioning to two, more balanced, eight-hour shifts.

Right now, there are now 34 COVID-19 cases at the shipyard, but there haven't been any new positive cases reported since Friday.

“I think we are doing the right things and it is making an impact,” Boykin said. “Cutting a shift will cut the first shift in half and gives us three and a half hours to do deep cleaning.”

Senator Warner asked Boykin if the company envisions testing at the shipyard. Boykin responded by saying it all comes back to the availability of testing kits.

“Until we know what the plan is with the test, we have not any plans to do testing here,” Boykin said. “We're open and paying attention to what will be recommended.”

The conference call comes on the heels of more than $21 million in grant funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Virginia health centers, which includes $1,055,315 for the Peninsula Institute for Community Health Center, as part of the economic package that was signed into law in March.