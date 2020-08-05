People in Hampton Roads join #IRunWithAhmaud on birthday of murdered runner

People across the country planned to run or walk 2.23 miles on May 8 to remember Ahmaud Arbery. He was killed in Georgia on February 23 while he was running.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — People in Hampton Roads planned to join others across the country on Friday in remembering Ahmaud Arbery, who was murdered in Georgia in February.

Police said Arbery, who was black, was out for a run when two people chased him down and killed him. Months later, after a major public outcry, police arrested a former officer and the officer's son. Both are charged in Arbery's murder, and the father and son are white.

May 8 is Arbery's birthday. He would have been 26 years old, and to honor him, runners and walkers are joining the #IRunWithAhmaud movement.

For this memorial, people posted dedications on social media and messages against the racial injustice Arbery faced. They're using the hashtags #IRunwithAhmaud or #IRunWithMaud.

Some of the people who plan to run in his honor include Olympic gold medalist Hampton Roads native Francena McCorory and Newport News School Board member John Eley. They'll run or walk 2.23 miles to signify February 23, the date of Arbery's murder.

Their run is scheduled for 3 p.m., and they encouraged others to take up the challenge.