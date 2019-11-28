NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said they took a man into custody after a tactical situation on Thursday morning.

Officers received a call after 9:30 a.m. about an assault and someone with a weapon in the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard. That area is near Causey's Mill Park and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Officers found a 53-year-old man barricaded inside a warehouse.

The tactical team on the scene was able to take Darrell Roberts into custody around 11:45 a.m.

Police arrested Roberts was on an outstanding warrant and said other charges were pending.