NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire Department is investigating a fire that left one person dead on Christmas Day, Assistant Fire Chief Robert E. Lee confirmed.

The fire happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Colonial Place. That area is off Warwick Boulevard.

Lee said the fire started in the front of the house and is still under investigation.

Fire officials will release the victim's name once relatives are notified.

Newport News fire crews were busy on Christmas with another fire earlier in the day at an apartment complex.

In that fire, several people were displaced in the apartment fire on Misty Point Lane.

