Person may have recorded videos of people in gym bathroom, other places in Newport News

Police said that someone may have recorded people who didn't know it at two Onelife Fitness locations and at a restaurant and lounge.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said that somebody may have made illegal video recordings of people at a couple of fitness centers and a restaurant in the city between August 2019 and April 2020.

In at least one case, some of the recording took place in a bathroom.

Officers said the incidents happened at:

Onelife Fitness, 651 Hogan Dr.,Tech Center

Onelife Fitness, 815 City Center Blvd., City Center at Oyster Point

Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge, 416 Denbigh Blvd., Denbigh

The Newport News Police Department said the recording in City Center was in Onelife's unisex bathroom.

Because people may have been recorded without their knowledge, police put out the information and asked anyone who thinks he/she may have been a victim to contact them at (757) 928-4291. If no one answers, officers asked you leave a message.