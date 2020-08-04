Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Bridge Shops Plaza on Denbigh Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have the entire shopping center taped off.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
If you have any information that might help police, you're asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an online tip at p3tips.com.