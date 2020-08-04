Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Newport News shooting

Police say a man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Denbigh Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Bridge Shops Plaza on Denbigh Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have the entire shopping center taped off.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.