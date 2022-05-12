13-year-old girl missing from Newport News may now be in Richmond: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old girl from Newport News has been missing since Monday.
According to the Newport News Police Dept., Peyton King may be traveling with two men. There's a possibility she is now in the Richmond area.
Peyton was last seen wearing a black and cream button-up shirt, dark pants and no shoes. She has sandy, blonde hair, and hazel eyes. She is around 5'3" and 110 pounds.
Police said her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone who may have seen Peyton or knows of her whereabouts, please call the Newport News Police Dept. at 757-247-2500.