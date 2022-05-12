13-year-old girl missing from Newport News may now be in Richmond: Police

According to police, Peyton King may be traveling with two men. There's a possibility she is now in the Richmond area.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old girl from Newport News has been missing since Monday.

Peyton was last seen wearing a black and cream button-up shirt, dark pants and no shoes. She has sandy, blonde hair, and hazel eyes. She is around 5'3" and 110 pounds.

Police said her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

